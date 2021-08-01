$62.50 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $62.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $232.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $238.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 18.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. 29,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,998. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

