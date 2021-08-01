64,374 Shares in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Birks Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. Birks Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.