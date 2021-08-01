$664.00 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce sales of $664.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $677.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $457.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.80%.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $40.49. 566,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

