6,720 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Assurant by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 42.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $157.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.59. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.14 and a 52-week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

