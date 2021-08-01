7,023 Shares in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

CMMB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.