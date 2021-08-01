7,185 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,732 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in Futu by 6.1% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 420,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $33,103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $28,132,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
