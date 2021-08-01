$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post $82.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $80.90 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $69.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $358.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

