$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report sales of $82.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $83.00 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $331.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $334.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $460.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NINE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 50,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,252. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

