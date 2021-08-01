8,522 Shares in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,477,000.

Shares of FIGB stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.45.

