$960.87 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $960.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $994.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940.07 million. Generac posted sales of $701.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

Generac stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.36. The stock had a trading volume of 803,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,838. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.69. Generac has a one year low of $151.50 and a one year high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

