$99.85 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post sales of $99.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.30 million. Potbelly reported sales of $56.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $382.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $382.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $412.00 million, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $89,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBPB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $195.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

