Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.