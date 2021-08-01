Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Holdings Lifted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Abiomed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $327.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

