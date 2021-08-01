Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

ADN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.38.

Shares of ADN opened at C$17.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.83. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$14.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 61.21%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

