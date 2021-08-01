Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE) Director Sells C$12,750.00 in Stock

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE) Director Bohdan S. Romaniuk sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,946 shares in the company, valued at C$41,461.64.

Bohdan S. Romaniuk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 27th, Bohdan S. Romaniuk sold 5,000 shares of Acceleware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$1,700.00.

Shares of AXE opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Acceleware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$34.90 million and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

