Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $317.68 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $321.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

