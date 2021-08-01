Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $52.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE GOLF opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $5,808,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 57.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

