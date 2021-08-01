Aditus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97,339.00 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $107,942.26 and $97,339.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00780610 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

ADI is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

