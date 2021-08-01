Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $106.97. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

