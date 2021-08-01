Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $106.97. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.