Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.27 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

