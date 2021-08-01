Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 164.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $222.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

