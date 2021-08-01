Advisor Partners LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

CDW stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

