Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $260.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

