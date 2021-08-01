Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 184 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 342,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $216.37 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

