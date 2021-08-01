Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Grid by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG opened at $64.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.