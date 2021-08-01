Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX opened at $54.50 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

