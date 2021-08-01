Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE VLO opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.