Advisor Partners LLC Sells 17,812 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

