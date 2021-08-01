Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 19,056 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 62.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 34,137 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

