Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,158. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

