Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 134 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,558 shares of company stock worth $11,494,933. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

