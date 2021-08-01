Affiance Financial LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.25. 1,685,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

