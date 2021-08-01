Affiance Financial LLC Has $580,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

IVOO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $182.57. 12,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,844. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.96.

