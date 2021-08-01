Affiance Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 73,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $297.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,091. The company has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

