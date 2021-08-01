Affiance Financial LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $687.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,656,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,009,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $640.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a PE ratio of 357.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.