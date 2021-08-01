Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 3.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. WBI Investments increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $884,000.

RHS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.61. 6,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

