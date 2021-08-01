AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.30 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.72 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.80.

AGCO stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

