AiLink Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,919.00 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One AiLink Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AiLink Token has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. AiLink Token has a market cap of $102,306.75 and approximately $4,919.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00423310 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001325 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.85 or 0.00839089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AiLink Token Profile

AiLink Token is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

