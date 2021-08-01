Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.