Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.46 ($148.78).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €109.87. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.