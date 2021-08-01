Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,899,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

