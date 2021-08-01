Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.0 days.
Shares of AKAAF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. Aker ASA has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02.
Aker ASA Company Profile
