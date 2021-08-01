Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.0 days.

Shares of AKAAF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. Aker ASA has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02.

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company primarily in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provision of products, systems, and services for oil and gas industry; ownership, operation, and chartering a fleet of 68 vessels on long-term contracts, within various shipping segments, including chemical tankers, dry bulk vessels, container vessels, crude tankers, vessels for car transportation, gas carriers, and oil-service vessels; and harvesting, producing, and sale of krill products for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

