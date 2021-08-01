Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives $17.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,688 shares of company stock worth $103,503. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 268,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,475. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $487.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

