Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Earns Buy Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.25 target price on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGI. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.89 and a 52-week high of C$14.87.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6388732 EPS for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

