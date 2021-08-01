Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Position Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIN opened at $86.35 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.