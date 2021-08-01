Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.50. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIN. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

