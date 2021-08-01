Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.59. 1,160,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,930. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

