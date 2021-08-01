Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $100.89. 2,807,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

