Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,533. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.