Albert D Mason Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. 17,250,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,928. The firm has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

